AHAM files FIR against DC, Urban Affairs official over random garbage dumping

Tura, Mar 9: In an apparent reaction to the FIR filed by the Executive Engineer of Urban Affairs against the AHAM, for defacing the ongoing beautification project at Chandmary in Tura recently, the president of the said organization on Wednesday also filed an FIR against the official including the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner for failing to take steps to check the haphazard dumping of garbage in various areas of the town.

AHAM President, Georgeprince Ch Momin in his FIR filed with the officer in charge of the Tura Police Station claimed that both the officials had failed to discharge their assigned duties which he said, is an offence under the Indian law.

“Tura town is on the verge of becoming a dumping ground and the pollution caused by it is affecting the health of the general public, which directly violates Article 21 of the constitution. The haphazard dumping of garbage is there for all to see in all corners of the town including the market area, which is not far from the Deputy Commissioner’s office,” Momin said, adding the same also amounts to violation of the environment laws.

Momin in his FIR, while quoting the provisions under Article 14 which states, ‘Equality before law and equal treatment before law’ sought action against both officials regardless of their position and status.