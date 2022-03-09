Farmers’ Empowerment Commission chief interacts with farmers

Nongstoin, March 9: : The Chairman of Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, S K N Kumar along with officials of line departments including Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and others today interacted with farmers of Mairang, Mawthadraishan and Nongstoin C&RD Blocks at a programme held at the Conference Hall of the office of the Executive Engineer, PHE, Mairang Division, Mairang.

Chairman, Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, K. N Kumar in his speech to farmers present on the occasion said that the aim of the interaction is to discuss about the general problems that farmers face while also stating that the interaction provides the right platform for sharing of new ideas.

He also said that farmers, being the backbone of the country, play a very important role in building the nation.

Stating that the Farmers’ Commission is the bridge between farmers and the government, Kumar called upon the farmers present to approach the Commission for any issues concerning their day to day farming activities.

The day-long interaction featured presentations on Buckwheat, 1917-iTEAMS and Low Cost Storage Structures for fruits and vegetables handling by B.K Sohliya, Executive Adviser Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, G. C Shullai , Project Manager, 1917-iTEAMS and Y. Sohtun, SMS, KVK, West Khasi Hills respectively.

The presentations were followed by discussions on issues concerning storage, marketing, packaging, transportation and processing of agricultural produces.