Union seeks action against illegal workers from outside

Tura, Mar 9: Alleging that unregistered labourers and traders are operating without proper documents and licenses in Garobadha area of South West Garo Hills since the Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, the local unit of the GSU on Wednesday urged concerned authorities as well the police department to initiate action against them.

According to the union, soon after the relaxation on the Covid-19 lockdown, many seasonal workers and labourers were brought by contractors and traders to work in Garobadha region.

“These people do not posses proper documents to work or trading licenses to operate their businesses. They do not even have papers to prove their identity as Indian citizens,” the union said in its statement.

The union urged the concerned department and the police to check and identify such workers and deport them to their places of origin immediately. The union also requested such individuals to register themselves and acquire labour and trading licenses to continue working, while giving a stern warning that those found working illegally would face action from the union.