Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

Belgrade, March 8: Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis broke his own world pole vault record with a 6.19-meter clearance at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

Duplantis set the record of 6.18 in February 2020 indoors in Glasgow. Duplantis opened his series with 5.61, 5.85 and 6.00 all on his first tries. At 6.19, he missed his first two attempts.

On his third and final try, he nudged the bar slightly with his knees but it remained in place. He leaped up from the landing mat and punched the air in celebration. (AP)