India vs Germany games postponed

Bhubaneswar, March 8: The Pro League double-header between the Indian men’s hockey team and Germany later this week has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID in the visitors’ camp, the sport’s governing body FIH said on Tuesday.

The matches were scheduled on March 12 and 13 here but “have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team.” “FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates,” the International Hockey federation (FIH) said in a statement.

The Indian men’s team have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the league, defeating South Africa in both matches, but had a win and a loss in the ties against France and Spain.

The international governing body said that the women’s matches between India and Germany will go ahead at the Kalinga Stadium.

Germany women’s team skipper Lisa Nolte expressed delight at the prospect of playing at Kalinga. “We have never played at the Kalinga Stadium before, so we are very excited about it. It will be amazing to play at such a big stadium, and we are looking forward to it,” Lisa said. (PTI)