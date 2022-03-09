Meghalaya govt asked to waive fine imposed on tourist taxi operators

Shillong, March 9 : Opposition Chief whip, George Lyngdoh has asked the State Government to waive off the huge fine imposed on tourist taxi operators who were unable to renew their permits.

Moving a zero hour notice, Lyngdoh said that many tourists taxi operators were unable to renew their permits due to the long COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that an additional fine of Rs 10000 is being levied on those who are renewing their permits now.

In reply, Transport Minister, Dasakhiatbha Lamare said that the department has approved the file to allow the issuance of three states permit.

As far as the imposition of fines, the Minister said that the department was working on the matter to find out the best solution even he hoped that the department will try to come out with the best solution.