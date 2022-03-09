Scientific waste management plants soon : Sniawbhalang Dhar

Shillong, March 9: Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Wednesday made a clarion call to the people of the state asking them not to be scared of allowing landfill in their respective localities.

Replying to a query during the question hour, Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the government intends to construct scientific waste processing plants and there will be no harm to the people.

He also said that until and unless people were satisfied, the government would not go against the will of the people to construct the waste processing plant.

The statement came from the minister during a question raised by Nujorki Sungoh on the status of the landfill site in Jowai.

To a supplementary from Mawsynram MLA , HM Shangpliang that garbage dump was still lying in front of DC office, Jowai despite the assurance of the Minister, Dhar once again assured that the pile of garbage would be cleared by the evening.

Earlier, the Minister reiterated that the Government was serious about resolving the waste management problems of Jowai for good and was awaiting a report from the West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner on a public hearing conducted recently for constructing the scientific waste processing plant.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today informed the House that the State Government has adopted a new policy for the farmers.

Replying to a query during the question hour from PT Sawkmie, Chief Minister said that a total of 26867 farmers have benefited out of this policy.