Edn dept initiates inquiry into ‘shoddy’ college construction

RONGJENG, March 9: Taking cognisance of the protests by residents of Rongjeng as well as pressure groups against the alleged shoddy construction of the upcoming Rongjeng Model College, the Education department has constituted a technical committee to inquire into the allegations.

According to a statement from the Director of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Ambrose Marak, the committee will comprise executive engineer (EE), building division, East Garo Hills, the EE of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Limited (MGCCL), senior consultant (RUSA) and M/S Jwatbor Catjee and Associates, architect consultant.

The statement informed that the committee would assess the quality of construction of the college. It was not, however, informed as to whether a clarification on why the detailed project report (DPR) was changed will be provided.

It may be mentioned that Rongjeng Model College was sanctioned by the Centre under Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for over Rs 12 crore.

Various groups from Rongjeng have been protesting against, what they claim, extremely poor construction of the college.

They have also alleged that the construction of the school was not completed as per the DPR with none of the state authorities coming forward to clarify on the same.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the groups, in continuation of their protests, organised a sit-in at the C&RD office in Rongjeng.