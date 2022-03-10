GSU opposes official’s transfer

Tura, Mar 10: The GSU, Western Zone (North) Dadenggre on Thursday opposed the untimely transfer of current SDSEO from the area, B K Marak who, according to them is due to retire on the 22nd of this month.

In their complaint to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, the union said that any official who has served the area for so long deserves to be respected and not transferred shortly before their retirement.

“Any person serving in a government department who is due to retire within 6 months or less should not be transferred to another place. We feel that this is very wrong,” the union said.

The union sought that the transfer order of Marak should be immediately revoked and that she be allowed to work for the remaining days in Dadenggre before a full-fledged SDSEO takes over.

IANS