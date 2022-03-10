AAP’s oath-taking of Punjab cabinet in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village

Addressing the people outside his house in Sangrur, Mann thanked all the Punjabis, and said: “You have fulfilled your responsibility very well, now it is my turn to fulfil the responsibility.”

“We have good intentions and that is why the people of Punjab have trusted us. Trust me, change will be visible in a month. Now you will not have to go to offices of government employees. Government officers won’t hinder your works by making excuses. Now the public servants will come to your houses and localities to do their job.”

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, Mann said they abused “us, tried to defame us. But we have forgiven everyone, provided they start respecting the three and a half crore Punjabis now”.

Mann, who won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes, said during the Congress-Akali Dal governments, decisions regarding Punjab used to be taken in Moti Mahal, Siswan farm house and big ‘havelis’.

“Now the government of Punjab will run from villages and mohallas.”

Mann said those who did not vote for “us need not have any kind of doubt or fear. I am their chief minister too. I have the same love and empathy towards everyone. We will work make Punjab prosperous again”.

Mann said he was worried about unemployment. “Unemployed youth are forced to go abroad or struck in the quagmire of drugs. Punjab keeps losing money and talent due to expensive higher education and lack of employment. After assuming the responsibility of Chief Minister, on the very first day itself, I will use my position to eradicate unemployment from Punjab.

“We are committed to provide adequate opportunities and employment in Punjab.”

Mann reiterated that the pictures of the Chief Minister and leaders will not be in the government offices of Punjab. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s pictures will be displayed in government offices.

“Bhagat Singh fought for our freedom and sacrificed his life and after independence Baba Saheb gave us the right to freedom and equality by writing the constitution of the country. It is our duty to follow their values and fulfil their dreams.”

Mann concluded that he is proud of Punjabis who are keeping alive the revolution of Bhagat Singh.

“As a Punjabi, it is our duty to follow the path of Bhagat Singh and give him respect. Earlier chief ministers of Punjab used to take oath at the Raj Bhavan. I will take oath as Chief Minister at the village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan,” he said.

Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur got emotional.

Before Mann, his younger sister Manpreet Kaur and his mother Harpal Kaur addressed the gathering and thanked the people for electing Mann as the Chief Minister.

Addressing the people, Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur hugged Mann and got emotional.

Rising from the ashes like the phoenix, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, in a maiden emphatic win, crushed the traditional players that ruled the border state of Punjab for over seven decades with its stunning victory largely by its greenhorns on 92 of the 117 seats of the legislative assembly.