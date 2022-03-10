HC seeks report on WB Internet ban

Kolkata, March 9: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to inform it by Thursday 3 pm about the decision of a review committee over restrictions imposed on internet connectivity at some places in the state during the ongoing ‘Madhyamik’ (secondary) board examinations for Class 10.

The court was informed that the review committee is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Thursday.

Taking up a PIL challenging the imposition of such curbs by the state government, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the state to submit a report on the deliberations and decisions in the meeting by 3 pm on Thursday. The matter will also be taken up for hearing at 3 pm on Thursday, the court said. (PTI)