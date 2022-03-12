EJH police arrest 5 criminals with arms, ammunition

Shillong, March 12: East Jaintia Hills Police arrested four hardcore criminals along with arms and ammunition during a raid conducted at Ryngsong Shylla near Umlawang village in the intervening night of March 11-12. Also, an accomplice of the arrested criminals was later apprehended from Guwahati.

The police were on the lookout for these criminals in connection with investigation of Khliehriat PS Case No. 02(01)2022 U/S 392 IPC and Khliehriat PS Case No.03 (01)2022 U/S 392 IPC.

Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, informed that during raid the police team recovered one AK-47 rifle, 14 live ammunition of AK series, machetes, one motor cycle (AS 27 D 2482) and several other incriminating materials.

One accomplice of the arrested persons was later picked up from Guwahati in Assam with the help of Guwahati Police. During preliminary interrogation, the accused persons revealed their involvement in the recent robbery cases of petrol refilling centers at Khliehriat, Shillong and Ri Bhoi.

Arrested persons were identified as Jotish Daimary, (43) S/o Shri Hebal Daimary R/o Mazkhuti, Udalguri Assam, Bipul Basumatry (37) S/o Shri Kohkaram Basumatry R/o Bhergaon, Udalguri, Assam, Sansoma Mooshahary (32) S/o (L) Anil Mooshahary R/o Kusung Desa, Chirang, Assam, Fajal Haque, (33) S/o (L) Intaj Ali R/o Hablakha, Kamrup, Assam (picked up from Guwahati). Shankar Boro (35) S/o (L) Khomi Boro R/o Panbai, Udalguri.