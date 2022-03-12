CAP launches cricket academy in Arunachal

Itanagar, March 11: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) on Friday launched its centre at Delhi Public School (DPS) here in presence of ace Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

A brainchild of Pathan brothers – Yusuf and Irfan, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the region.

This is the 28th centre of CAP in the country.

“We are providing every possible assistance to the aspiring cricketers and expect to become the first preference for all the ambitious and aspirant cricketers in Itanagar and surrounding region,” Pathan, who is also the Director of CAP, said.

“Through our world-class coaching, our students are now getting selected for the district and state level matches. We have plans to open more academies in tier 2 and tier 3 cities which will assist the budding cricketers to get trained in the right manner.” (PTI)