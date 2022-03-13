Garo villagers cry for staying with M’laya

SHILLONG, March 12: Some Garo villages, which will go to Assam as part of border solution, have appealed to the state government to reconsider the decision.

Hundreds of residents of the villages – Malchapara and Salbari under Nonglang Sirdarship, Gizang in West Khasi Hills – took out a protest rally on Saturday, demanding that the state government withdraw the decision while some traditional leaders sought the intervention of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The protestors shouted slogans such as “No Meghalaya No Rest,” “We want to be with Meghalaya.”

“Both villages took out a rally as we had submitted a memorandum to the regional committees stating that we will be part of Meghalaya but they did not listen to us and are asking us to go to Assam. Why should we go to Assam when ethnically and historically we belong to Meghalaya?” argued Exblain Marak, a Malchapara resident.

He said they feel betrayed as neither the regional committee nor the government respected their wishes.

He said the villagers will continue to protest as long as the government does not withdraw the decision.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Executive Member of the KHADC, the villagers said they had unanimously decided to be part and parcel of Meghalaya and it was brought to the notice of the regional committees of both states through various petitions but it was not heeded to.

They said such “Illogical and insensitive” decision has jeopardized their future.

It was pointed out that the geographical location of Malchapara falls under Bandoh Raja Areas and can be traced to Me.kamkit stream. It was also mentioned that Bandoh Raja Areas during pre-statehood period were considered falling under Nonglang Sirdarship.

The villagers are hopeful they will continue to be part of Meghalaya based on historical background, common ethnicity, administrative convenience, consideration of their sentiments and willingness and contiguity of their land.

They requested the KHADC to take up the matter with the government.

It may be mentioned that, A sense of betrayal and deception has filled the hearts and minds of the Garo inhabitants of Malchapara and Salbari villages under Nonglang Sirdarship, Gizang in West Khasi Hills as they run from pillar to post in an apparently losing cause to ensure that their villages do not end up with Assam.

However, disappointment is writ large on their faces now since their worst fear is turning into a reality.

The residents of Malchapara and Salbari villages, all of whom are Garos, have learnt that their villages have been listed as going to Assam in sharp contrast to the state government’s assertion that ethnicity of the villages would be a prime criterion before the final demarcation of the boundary.

“Before the regional committee of West Khasi Hills submitted its report to the Chief Minister, we had submitted a memorandum to the chairperson, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar making it clear that we want to be in Meghalaya and not in Assam but they did not listen to us.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced in the Assembly that Malchapara and Salbari will go to Assam against the wishes of the Garo inhabitants,” Malchapara resident, Jewash Sangma here on Wednesday.

Jewash along with some other residents of the village were making desperate attempts to meet any politician willing to help them out.