Akhil suspended from House for disturbing Guv speech

Guwahati, March 14: Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended from Assam Assembly for “repeatedly disturbing” Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s address on the inaugural day of the Budget session, by “raising the issue of pending employment of one lakh youths in a year” as promised by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government after assuming charge in May last year.

Gogoi, who had intermittently raised “objections” while the Governor was making the 38-page speech on the initiatives taken by the government, was requested by Speaker Biswajit Daimary to be quiet and sit down.

However, when the Independent legislator (who is also the chief of Raijor Dal) did not listen to him after several requests, and went on “agitation mode” holding a placard (wherein the government’s promise of one lakh jobs by May 10, 2022 was mentioned), the Speaker asked Gogoi to leave the House for the duration of the Governor’s speech.

When the MLA refused to comply and kept protesting, the Speaker suspended him for the duration of Mukhi’s speech and asked the Marshals at the House to take the legislator out of the Assembly.

Apart from the legislator’s claim of “unfulfilled” one lakh employment to the youths in a year, Gogoi also raised other issues such as paddy procurement from farmers, land rights to indigenous people and alleged corruption in the water supply scheme while the Governor made his speech.

However, the Speaker revoked the suspension of the MLA as soon as the House reassembled after the Governor’s address.