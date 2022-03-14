Assam-Meghalaya border resolution process ‘path-breaking’ : Mukhi

Guwahati, March 14: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has termed the ongoing Assam-Meghalaya border resolution process as “path-breaking” and a significant move that would set the tone for resolving pending boundary disputes with other states of the region and further strengthen the spirit of a united Northeast.

Addressing the House on the inaugural day of the Budget session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly here on Monday, Mukhi said that while Assam has been facing border disputes with neighbouring states of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram since their creation, the incumbent government has taken a bold and positive step for settling the border disputes conclusively.

“A path breaking initiative has been taken with Meghalaya to resolve the vexed boundary issues in respect of the six areas of difference out of 12 such areas by setting up regional committees headed by ministers on both sides to engage with local people and community organisations using the “panch sutras” of administrative convenience, contiguity, ethnicity, people’s opinion and historical perspective as yardsticks,” Mukhi said, while reading out a part of his 38-page speech.

“Based on the recommendations of these committees, an MoU between the two states has been firmed up and the government of India is seized with necessary ground work to make this unique initiative reach fruition,” he said.

“With Assam and Meghalaya inching closer towards a permanent settlement of their differences, other neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have also advocated the need for a negotiated settlement of their border disputes with Assam and discussions with Arunachal Pradesh have already started in this direction,” Mukhi said.

“I am confident that such overtures will further strengthen the spirit of a united Northeast,” he added.