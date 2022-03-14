Raijor Dal, CPM to support Cong in Rajya Sabha poll

Guwahati, March 14 : Ahead of the March 31 Rajya Sabha elections to two seats in Assam, the Raijor Dal and CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) have agreed to support the principal Opposition party in the state, Congress, in the ensuing polls.

Senior leaders of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday met Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president, Akhil Gogoi along with CPM legislator, Manoranjan Talukdar here, and discussed the Rajya Sabha elections while seeking support in favour of the Congress candidate.

“The meeting was cordial and both the legislators exchanged views with our party leaders on various political issues during the discussion. Both the MLAs agreed to render their support to the INC (Indian National Congress) candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls,” Manjit Mahanta, chairman of the media department of Assam PCC, informed.

Both MLAs were accompanied by their party leaders and colleagues.

The meeting was held in accordance with the direction of Assam PCC president. The Congress delegation comprised APCC working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha; MLA Basanta Das and APCC general secretary, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee.

The biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) has been necessitated to fill the vacant posts in Assam and five other states, including two Northeastern states, Tripura and Nagaland.

The terms of Rajya Sabha members from Assam, Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora (both from Congress), will come to an end on April 2, 2022.