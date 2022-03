(Top) Tyllilang Basketball Academy team and officials with the winning trophy after beating Shillong Labet 61-58 in the women’s final of the 6th North-East Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament organised by Nagaon Basketball Club in Association with Nowgong Sports Association. (Bottom) Shillong Labet celebrate after defeating D’Ravagers 82-72 in the men’s final, in Nagaon, on Sunday.