Santosh Trophy to kick-off from April 16

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 14: India’s senior national football championship, the Santosh Trophy’s Final round is all set to kick-start from April 16 to May 2.

The final round was initially scheduled to be held from February 10 in Kerala. However, following the COVID-19 outbreak across the coastal state, the final round of matches were put on hold.

Meghalaya are clubbed in group A with hosts Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab. Group B includes Manipur, Services, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Meghalaya play their opener against Punjab.