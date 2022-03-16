BJP leaders demand for making ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Bihar

Pressing for the demand in Bihar Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA from Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi said Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka have already made the said movie tax-free.

The BJP MLCs also demanded the same in state Legislative Council.

Following the repeated demands, Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad has given an assurance of taking a decision after a meeting in the evening.

“We are making arrangements for the special screening of this film in Patna where all public representatives would watch it,” Prasad said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated the movie, Prasad added.