BJP leaders demand for making ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Bihar

Patna, March 16: BJP leaders in Bihar on Wednesday demanded that the Bollywood movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, should be exempted from tax in the state.
The BJP MLCs also demanded the same in state Legislative Council.
Following the repeated demands, Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad has given an assurance of taking a decision after a meeting in the evening.
“We are making arrangements for the special screening of this film in Patna where all public representatives would watch it,” Prasad said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated the movie, Prasad added.
