Badosa reaches quarters, Fritz moves to round 4

INDIAN WELLS, March 16: Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

John Isner beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. The 6-foot-11 American capitalized on his 16-inch height advantage, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots.

Two other Americans lost – Tommy Paul to Alex de Minaur, 7-6 (2), 6-4 and Steve Johnson 7-6 (7), 6-3 to 11th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

American Frances Tiafoe lost to No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

In women’s fourth-round action, Madison Keys beat British qualifier Harriett Dart, 6-1, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek outlasted former No. 1 Angelique Kerber 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Defending champion Paula Badosa defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Simona Halep beat Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-4.

Petra Martic of Croatia beat No. 28 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (6), 6-4. No. 6 Maria Sakkari advanced after Daria Saville retired trailing 4-1 due to an injury. (AP)