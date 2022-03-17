Bid to decongest Shillong roads during morning school hours

Shillong, March 17: With the aim to ease vehicular congestion during morning school hours, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) will be conducting a trial run for a “One Way” in and around the Laitumkhrah and Dhankheti circuit for two days on 21st & 22nd March next from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM, to see its feasibility.

‘NO ENTRY’ for vehicles coming from Malki point, Upper Lachumiere and wanting to proceed towards Fire Brigade point via St. Edmund’s School road, instead they will have to proceed towards Don Bosco via Laitumkhrah Police Point – Seventh Day Adventist junction.

‘NO ENTRY’ for vehicles coming from Fire Brigade point via St. Edmund’s School road and wanting to proceed towards Upper Lachumiere.

‘NO ENTRY’ for vehicles coming from Nongthymmai – Jingkieng and wanting to proceed towards Laitumkhrah via Seventh Day Adventist junction, instead they will have to proceed towards St. Edmund’s School road – Dhankheti.

The Shilling Traffic Police have requested all citizens to cooperate if any inconvenience is met.