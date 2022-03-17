Tourist from Bangalore drowns in Rainbow falls

Shillong, March 17: A 23-yr-old tourist from Bangalore lost his life after he reportedly drowned in the Rainbow falls at Sohra on Wednesday.

After the deceased, identified as G. Shashank, failed to show up at his camp on Wednesday, a search and rescue operation was launched.

His body was fished out from one of the plunge pools/scour holes this morning.

Police suspect it to be a case of drowning since the deceased was wearing a swimming suit.

“We suspect it to be a case of drowning but, the matter would be clear once we get the post mortem report,” a police source told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

The family members of the deceased have been informed of the unfortunate incident and, they are on their way to Meghalaya.