‘Nokmas being fooled by Govt to turn VECs into local bodies’

Tura, Mar 17: Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak on Thursday alleged that the state government was trying to sabotage the tripartite agreement signed in 2014 by luring the Garo Nokmas with plump posts in State run VECs.

“State dishonors the Agreement and is trying to contradict the traditional heads by involving them unlawfully in the VECs and demanding the Centre to recognize VECs as the Rural Local Bodies. This is very wrong on the side of the State government which was very much a part of the Agreement to mislead the Nokmas. Hundreds of Nokmas were called free of cost and with pocket expenses of Rs 2,000/- by the state government to lure them to accept the state’s proposal which will only benefit the state while the Nokmas get mere remuneration,” the Tura MDC claimed in a statement.

Bernard said that this act by the government cannot be allowed as it would dilute the unique role of the Nokmas as traditional heads since VECs are not traditional institutions adding, the inclusion of nokmas as Chairman in VECs will contradict the Agreement and traditional set ups.

According to Bernard, a certain notification earlier had cited that the DRDA would stop functioning from April 1 and he urged the state government to acknowledge it instead of desperately pursuing to make the Nokmas chairman / ex officio members of VECs in order to make VECs recognized as the Rural Local Bodies by the Finance Commission.

“VECs are not local bodies but they are temporary arrangements to utilize the MGNREGA in Meghalaya. VECs failed recognition for various reasons so the funds allotted to the Rural Local Bodies under Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) should not be disturbed. State, in order to divert the funds meant for Rural Local Bodies under ADCs is trying to involve the Nokmas who are unaware of the actual conspiracy which will actually dilute and contradict the tribal institutions,” Bernard alleged.