Govt issues notice to PWD Engineer for involvement in active politics

Shillong, March 17: The AITC MLA from Rangsakona in Meghalaya, Zenith Sangma today sought action against the Executive Engineer of PWD (Buildings), Ransom Sutnga for actively participating in political activities while in service.

Raising a Zero Hour notice on the last day of the budget session in the State Assembly today, Zenith said Sutnga’s actions violated the provisions of the Meghalaya Service (Conducts) Rules 2019 that cites that no government employee can take part in any political activities nor can he/she be part of any political party while he/she is still in service.

Sutnga, who is still holding the post of the Executive Engineer in the PWD (Buildings), is an NPP candidate from North Shillong, as announced by Rajya Sabha MP and NPP state president WR Kharlukhi during a public meeting recently.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government has issued an explanatory notice to the concerned officer and action will be taken as per the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules 2019.