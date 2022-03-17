Assam BJP to announce RS poll candidates on March 20

Guwahati, March 17: The ruling BJP in Assam is likely to announce the names of the party candidates nominated for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections by the evening of March 20.

State BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita informed mediapersons that the names of the party candidates of the ruling alliance would be finalised by the evening of March 20 while the alliance partners along with BJP would hold a joint media conference in this regard to put all speculations at bay the next day.

It may be mentioned that the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam will be held for two seats on March 31, 2022.

The polling hours have been scheduled from 9am to 4pm. Counting of votes will take place at 5pm on the same day.last date of filing of nominations will be March 21, 2022.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22, 2022.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, there is speculation about BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita being among the probables to get a ticket to contest the polls.

According to reports, a list comprising the names of candidates to contest in the polls, has been sent to the party’s central committee in New Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in Assam to fill up two seats that will fall vacant after the terms of MPs, Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora, come to an end on April 2, 2022.

Assam has seven Rajya Sabha seats.

Besides the two held by Bora and Narah, three are with BJP, one with its ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and another with regional party, Anchalik Gana Morcha.

A party or alliance requires a minimum of 43 votes to win one Rajya Sabha seat in Assam.

Currently, Congress and other Opposition parties (including AIUDF, CPM, Raijor Dal) have 43 votes while BJP and its allies (AGP, UPPL as well as BPF, an ally within Assembly have 82 votes.

Meanwhile, after the Raijor Dal and CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) had a couple of days back agreed to support Congress, in the ensuing polls, there is a likelihood of AIUDF, the former Mahajot partner, backing the Congress candidate this time by leaving one seat for the latter.