Nizams to face Kerala in ISL final

Bambolim, March 16: Hyderabad FC were second best on the night, losing 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the second leg of the Indian Super League semi-final, but made history at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim by qualifying for their first final with a 3-2 victory on aggregate over two legs, in an exhilarating contest between the two teams here on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna scored in the 79th minute to give Mohun Bagan a glimmer of hope and make for an end-to-end last ten minutes but in the end, it was not enough for the finalists of last season as Hyderabad booked a final date with Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

In the first leg, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio netted for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez played the same team that won the first leg 3-1 while Juan Ferrando made a few changes to the Mohun Bagan side from the last game with the ever-dependable centre-back Tiri being a forced one as he picked up an injury in the last game.

Kiyan Nassiri — who scored a memorable hattrick in the Kolkata derby earlier this season — got a start.

Mohun Bagan looked the likelier of the two teams to nod ahead in the opening exchanges, the Mariners needing two goals atleast to make a comeback.

Liston Colaco was proving to be a handful for the Hyderabad defenders as he showed his magic again down the left flank, bursting down that side to cross from the byline at the far post where Krishna was on hand to slam home from close.

Mohun Bagan threw in the towel in the last ten minutes but it proved to be too tall an order for them in the end as they succumbed to a semi-final exit. (Agencies)