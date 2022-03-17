SCA (B), NGH bag easy wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: Shillong Cricket Association (B) and North Garo Hills won their respective matches of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Boys Cricket Tournament by handsome margins on Wednesday.

SCA (B) defeated East Jaintia CA by seven wickets in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, while NGH, playing on their home ground in Mendipathar, beat South Garo Hills by 55-run margin.

In the first match, EJCA made 208 after winning the toss and batting first in Zone 1’s Group A. They scored at six runs an over but lost too many wickets along the way and were bowled out after 34.4 of the available 50 overs.

Dencil Manar blasted 75 off just 46 deliveries (12x4s, 3x6s) and put on 112 runs for the second wicket with Peterson Sangma (36). Fash K Tamang also struck 42 coming in at Number 5.

The SCA (B) bowling was led by Kush Agarwal, who took 6/57 a day after claiming a hat-trick in the Shillong league.

SCA (B) did not have too much trouble in the chase, hitting the required runs in only 28.4 overs, though they did lose three wickets in the process. Rohit Kumar Yadav made an unbeaten 68 and Dipankar Barua 50. Agarwal also contributed 19 at the top of the order, with four fours, and was named man-of-the-match.

In the other contest, in Zone 2, NGH also won the toss and also made 208, though in this match they batted out the full 50 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Opening batter Gilseng Momin compiled a patient 58, while Aditya Singh (49) fell just short of a half-century. Gunal Marak played a little cameo late in the innings, striking 27 not out off 14 balls (3x4s, 1x6s). Jangrik nabbed 3/40 and Markush R Sangma 2/33 with the ball.

SGH started fairly well in the chase, with Tengchuwang Sangma (25) and Richard N Sangma (63) making 67 for the third wicket. However, the latter’s dismissal with the score on 110 signalled the start of the end and SGH were bowled out for 153. With 4/47 with the ball in addition to his half-century, Gilseng was named man-of-the-match.

Today, South West Khasi Hills take on West Khasi Hills in Zone 1’s Group B encounter.