By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The Shillong Sports Association (SSA), in a statement, has announced that the First Division football league is postponed by a week from March 19 to March 26. In the statement, the SSA said that the league is being postponed as a result of the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) having to complete ‘minor repair work’ for th eMFA Turf at Ground No 3, Polo Grounds. On March 26, Umphyrnai will take on Lawsohtun SC at 3:30 pm.