Battling demons, Chelsea make it to quarter-finals

LILLE, March 17: Much remains uncertain about Chelsea’s future, but for now the reigning champion is through to the Champions League quarterfinals.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal Wednesday to help the embattled Premier League club progress with a 2-1 win at Lille, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea, whose future has been left in doubt after Britain and the European Union froze the assets of owner Roman Abramovich, did not create much but was clinical against the French league champion.

Pulisic canceled out a penalty from Burak Ylmaz with a goal at the stroke of halftime and Azpilicueta scored the winner in the 71st minute.

Chelsea had won the opening leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last month.

Under British government action, Chelsea will operate through the end of this season with a special license that among other restrictions prohibits the team from selling new tickets or merchandise, or signing new players.

“It has not been a normal last few weeks but we have to do what is in our hands, which is train the best we can,” Azpilicueta said. “Tonight it was a difficult game and of course we are happy to go through.”

Lille started the game with a spell of intense pressure and camped in Chelsea’s half.

Lille’s opener came from the subsequent move as Jorginho involuntarily blocked the ball with his arm in the area, prompting Lille players to shout for a penalty that was awarded following a VAR check.

Ylmaz took it and fired the ball into the top corner past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 38th minute.

Lille could not hang onto the lead for long, though. The hosts were punished after Jorginho picked out Pulisic in the box with a perfectly weighted pass that the American forward slotted into the net at the far post from a tight angle.

Lille’s hopes were dashed when Azpilicueta beat goalkeeper Leo Jardim at the end of a good spell of possession. Left unmarked, the former Marseille player connected with a cross from Mount and sent the ball into the net with his right knee. (AP)