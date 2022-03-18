Reds 1 point behind City after win over Gunners

LONDON, March 17: Liverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City in three months. The gap is down to one point in a Premier League title race that looks set to go down to the wire after Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

That’s nine straight league wins for Liverpool, which has a momentum that City can’t quite match with nine games left of the season.

Diogo Jota was about to be substituted when he was set free down the left by a brilliantly threaded pass by Thiago Alcantara and found the bottom corner with a precise shot in the 54th minute.

It didn’t save Jota from being immediately taken off and his replacement, Roberto Firmino, diverted in a deftly taken second goal in the 62nd to further puncture the optimism inside Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool plays its next game – at home to lowly Watford – before City is next in action in the league. The loss was a setback to fourth-place Arsenal’s hopes of securing the final Champions League qualification place.

Brighton vs Tottenham

Harry Kane has rediscovered his best scoring form and it’s keeping Tottenham in the hunt for a return to the Champions League.

It’s seven goals in six games for the England striker after scoring the 57th-minute second goal in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Brighton that lifted his team into seventh place and within three points of Arsenal.

Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead in the 37th with his first goal for the club. (AP)