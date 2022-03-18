Govt to issue explanation notice to PWD staff for provision breach

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: NPP prospect for North Shillong seat, Ransom Sutnga, who happens to be an engineer in the PWD and who recently announced to be the party candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2023, is most likely to owe an explanation for allegedly violating the provisions of the Meghalaya Service Conduct Rules 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister, who is also in-charge Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, on Thursday, said that an explanation notice will be issued to Sutnga.

Earlier, a controversy had surfaced after the NPP named Sutnga as the party candidate and the move drew flak as it was alleged that he was participating in active politics while being in government service. Questions were also raised against Rajya Sabha member and NPP state president WR Kharlukhi for “violating” the rules and overlooking Sutnga’s current position.

Raising a zero-hour notice, Zenith said that Kharlukhi, along with Sutnga, recently held a party meeting in North Shillong constituency where Sutnga was introduced as the party candidate from the constituency.

Zenith questioned if law permits Sutnga to contest elections while holding the government post.

Zenith pointed out that according to the Meghalaya Service Conduct Rules, 2019, government employees cannot participate in political activities or be part of any political party as long as he/she is in service.

He claimed that action must be taken against Sutnga or there could be serious ramifications in the future as majority of the people do not read rules but go by the trend.

“I urge upon the government to take appropriate action under the appropriate section of the relevant laws and rules and send a strong message to any other such government employee in future,” he said and resumed his seat.

Replying to the zero-hour notice, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the House that the concerned department has decided to issue an explanation notice and necessary action will also be taken according to the provisions of the service rule.