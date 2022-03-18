Govt earmarks Rs 800 cr for integrated transport projects

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The Meghalaya Government has projected a total of Rs 800 crore for implementation of projects under the World Bank-funded Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP).

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong informed this while replying to a supplementary question raised by Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma on the last day of the Budget Session here on Thursday.

The deputy chief minister, in his reply, said that whilst the implementation of 13 projects is under progress, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the remaining eight projects have been submitted.

He said the government is hopeful of being able to allot the work for the remaining eight projects by the end of this month.

On a query of Shella MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem on the status of the construction of a bridge, funded under MITP, over Umiam in Shella, Tynsong said that the preparation of documents for implementation of construction of the same is under process.

The deputy CM also informed that due to change in the alignment of the bridge, the PWD (Roads) and the World Bank are preparing the documentation of the project.

He informed that once the documentation is completed, they will initiate the tendering process to select the bidder, who will then prepare a DPR and carry out a technical survey.

The DPR will then be forwarded to the World Bank for necessary sanction, he informed.