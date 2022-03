By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Two locals from the state successfully completed their FIDE training and examinations conducted by the All India Chess Federation in Guwahati, from February 25-27, 2022. In a statement released by the Meghalaya Chess Association, Bonney Kharbani and Amar Bhandari have earned qualification to officiate in national and international chess events following completion of their training and examinations.