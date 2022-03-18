Rilbong ground in Shillong abuzz with Holi celebrations

Shillong, March 18: The festival of colours, Holi was celebrated with pomp and grandeur at the Rilbong ground under the joint aegis of Rilbong Sports and Cultural Club, Gitanjali Dance Academy and ICCR Regional Centre, Shillong today.

Reputed artistes from Manipur performed Pung Cholom and Dhol Cholom besides presentations of songs and dances by other performers in the cultural function held on the occasion.

Tributes were paid on the occasion to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at iconic bungalows, Brookside and Jitbhumi, at Rilbong.