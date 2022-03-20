Congress decision on suspended MLAs soon

SHILLONG, March 19: The Congress is likely to take the final decision on its five suspended MLAs after the budget session of Parliament is over.

State Congress working president, PN Syiem on Saturday said, “We have not sat for the meeting as our MP and state president (Vincent H Pala) is still busy attending the Parliament session. The decision is likely after that.”

Earlier, Pala stated the final decision on the five MLAs would be taken after March 20. The party had left the issue in the hands of its top brass that include presidents of various party committees in the state.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, one of the suspended MLAs, has already made it clear that the five of them will no longer hold talks with the Congress’ state unit on the aspect of their future in the party. She had stated that they would keep mum until the party makes concerted efforts for the revocation of their suspension.

In February, Ampareen, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang and Kimfa Marbaniang had extended their support to the state government. Soon, the state Congress issued a show-cause notice to them and then, suspended them for doing so without the knowledge of the party’s central leadership.

The state BJP, which is livid with the government for accepting the support of the five MLAs, is awaiting a clarification from Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on why it was not informed of the development beforehand despite it being a component of the ruling coalition.

Reportedly, some of the Congress MLAs have already approached other political parties and will join them when the time is ripe.

Mawrie to meet CM

The BJP will discuss with the Chief Minister the issue of delay in providing the clarification. It had written to Sangma seeking a clarification on the terms and conditions put forth by the five Congress MLAs before extending their support to the government.

State BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie said the party is yet to receive any communication from Sangma. He said he will meet the CM on Monday and discuss the issue.

The BJP has already stated that it cannot work with the Congress but ruled out withdrawing support to the government.

Once the reply is received, the BJP’s core committee

will sit with party’s state in-charge, M Chuba Ao and decide on the next course of action. Ao had earlier asked as to why the government did not consult the BJP when the Congress MLAs were coming on board.