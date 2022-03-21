Don’t go against wishes of border residents: UDP

SHILLONG, March 20: The United Democratic Party, the chief ally of the ruling national People’s party in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, has cautioned the governments of Meghalaya and Assam against completing the resolution process in six of the 12 areas of difference without taking the border residents into confidence. The party has urged the two states to refrain from going against the wishes and sentiments of the border residents and take all stakeholders on board to formulate a new agreement acceptable to all parties.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Sunday said that the two governments should revisit the areas where resentment has been expressed by the residents over the MoU signed on January 29 and try and come out with an amicable solution acceptable not only to the two governments but the border residents as well.

The two states must inculcate mutual respect and understanding for each other in order to effectively resolve the long-pending boundary disputes, Mawthoh said, while adding: “I think the border residents are the main stakeholders. If there is any resentment on their part or id they are not clear about the decisions taken then greater consultation should be done.”

“If there is any adverse reaction from any quarters, especially people residing in the border areas, then both the governments need to relook into their concerns because they are the ones who will be directly affected by this boundary settlement,” Mawthoh added.

Referring to the allegations that one of the main criteria of ethnicity has been flouted since villages like Malchapara and Salbari which have 100% Garo population is being given to Assam, Mawthoh said, “The government has identified five parameters one of which is ethnicity. You have to look from the point of view of those people who have been residing in those areas for donkeys’ years. We need to respect their opinion.”

The UDP leader, while lauding the proactive initiatives of the present government to facilitate discussion on the vexed border issue, observed that everything has not been finalised yet and there was scope for the two sides to arrive at a consensus on different parameters by holding wider consultations to avoid any controversy.