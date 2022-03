Four women kickboxers – Ibadarishisha Mukhim (Sankerdev College), Satisfy

Syngkon (Thomas Jones Synod College Jowai), Lorenza Songthiang (Shillong

College) and Susi Disiar (Seng Khasi College, Jaiaw) will take part in the All India Inter University Kickboxing Championship (Women) 2021-2022 to be held at

VBS Purbanchal University, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh from March 24-26.

The team will represent North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).