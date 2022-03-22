FASTOM takes our protest march in Shillong to press for demands

Shillong, March 22: Members of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) on Tuesday marched from outside the Raj Bhawan till Malki ground against the delay by the state government in fulfilling their demand for upgrading all ad hoc schools to deficit-grant ones or with effect from 2019.

FASTOM executive member Mayborn Lyngdoh said that number of participation was only 30 per the permission of the district administration. He said that the stir would intensify and continue until their demands were met.

Lyngdoh said come April and they would go all out and also called upon the parents of their students to support them for their cause.

He informed that from Wednesday onwards a group of five teachers would protest outside MBoSE everyday and it would continue.

Currently, the monthly salary of a lower primary school teacher is Rs 12,000. The pay of an upper primary, a secondary and a higher secondary school teacher is Rs 16,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 24,000 respectively.

There is no additional allowance for teachers in each of these categories.

The teachers said their movement was now beyond negotiation and assured that it would not affect the students as they were now preparing for their board exams.