All five AAP candidates from Punjab elected to Rajya Sabha

On the last day of withdrawing nomination papers for the election, no candidate withdrew the paper.

Those who have been elected were politicians Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Raghav Chadha (both in the first cycle) and ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh, educationist Ashok Mittal, and businessman Sanjeev Arora (all in the second cycle).

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections 2022, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Chadha, who is the party’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge, is a confidant of AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Chadha won from Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and became an MLA. He is also the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

Pathak joined the party to contribute to Kejriwal’s dream of a corruption-free India.

He has been working and strengthening the party by staying behind the scenes for many years now.

Famous cricketer and former India off-spin bowler Harbhajan Singh played for the Indian cricket team from 1998 to 2016 and made a special place in the hearts of the people of the country with his amazing and unique bowling.

Mittal, founder and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, is known for his work and social service in the field of higher education.

Born in a normal family, Mittal achieved success on the basis of his hard work and ability and achieved so much.

To contribute to the education sector in Punjab, he established Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, and it became one of the largest universities in India, drawing students from more than 50 countries.

Arora, an eminent businessman of Ludhiana, runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust. He founded it after his parents lost their lives due to cancer and treated more than 160 cancer patients free of cost.

IANS