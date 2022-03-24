Notice for NFSA beneficiaries

Tura, March 24: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that all beneficiaries desirous of lifting food grains through portability should register themselves in “Mera Ration” application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and installed in their smartphones.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the beneficiaries can then fill up the form and submit online or also submit the application to lift food grains through One Nation One Ration Card (ONRC) to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) West Garo Hills, Tura along with personal details like Ration Card, EPIC, Aadhar Card, Bank Account, etc., for necessary action from our end.

The notification added that Aadhar number beneficiaries willing to avail food grains through One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) should be seeded with his or her Ration Card and in case of the beneficiaries having more than one member in the ration card, he or she can lift up to 50 percent of monthly entitled food grains in one single transaction provided there is a gap of at least 10 days between two transactions.