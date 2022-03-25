Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Jadeja takes over

MUMBAI, March 24: Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja.

However, in a brief statement, CSK said the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the “season and beyond”, having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament’s inception in 2008 – barring the two seasons when the team was suspended in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK,” said CSK in a statement on Thursday.

“Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” the franchise added.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, had led CSK to their fourth title last season.

CSK play KKR in the IPL 2022 opener here on Saturday.

Though the inspirational leader carried on to play the IPL after announcing his international retirement in his inimitable style, his decision to hand over the CSK leadership to Jadeja was not entirely surprising.

Dhoni knew that he can’t go on forever and the 33-year-old Jadeja, who is at the peak of his prowess, is ready for the challenge. The southpaw was CSK’s number one retention before the auction ahead of Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

The announcement still took CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan by surprise but he said “if Dhoni takes a decision, it has to be in the best interest of the team”.

“See whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us,” Viswanthan told PTI.

On Jadeja’s ascension as captain, Viswanathan said the all-rounder is primed to do well. “See Jaddu will do well. He is probably in the best form of his career. He will definitely do well under MS’ guidance. Jaddu has been with us for 10 years and he very well knows the team culture,” he added.

It can be safely said that CSK couldn’t have become the brand it became without the charismatic Dhoni, who developed a special bond with the team and its fans.

Branded the Dad’s Army due to an ageing squad in 2020, when CSK failed to reach the play-offs for the very first time, Dhoni and Co made a remarkable comeback last season to win their fourth title. Under his leadership, CSK have registered a record 121 wins in 204 matches in the IPL. (PTI)