Infighting within GSU continues

Tura, Mar 25: Infighting within the GSU continues on Friday with the General Secretary of the Western Zone West, Raksamgre questioning the authority of the president of the GSU Western Zone North Daddenggre as well as his announcement for holding of elections for Phulbari next month.

“The Western Zone North Dadenggre GSU was dissolved after it’s president Rupa Marak contested the Legislative Assembly in 2018 without resigning from the post of President. Then how is it that Tengsan Marak can approve the election commission to conduct the Phulbari Regional Unit Election? If zonal President Rupa Marak did not resign from his incumbent post, how can Tengsan Marak claim to be the President of Western Zone (North)? Who approved him?” Tengroang Marak, the General Secretary for Raksamgre asked.

Marak added that if there was a need to reconstitute the Phulbari unit it would be the Western Zone West, Raksamgre who would decide and get approval from the GSU CEC Tura.