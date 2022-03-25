Integrated muga growing centre inaugurated

Shillong, March 25: Meghalaya’s Minister for Textiles, B Lyngdoh today inaugurated the Muga Growing-cum-Handloom Production Centre at Saikarap Shella in the presence of local MLA, B Synrem and F R Kharkongor Commissioner Secretary Textiles, Secretary C& RD besides others officials of the department as well as Khneng weavers and embroiderers.

The project has been initiated as part of [email protected] 50 initiatives.

A Khneng Costume show-showcasing unique Shella costume with Khneng embroidery was showcased by weavers from Mustoh area.

The dignitaries in their speeches emphasised that Muga and Khneng activity would be further encouraged through capacity building and marketing efforts in the newly inaugurated Integrated Muga Growing-cum-Handloom production and capacity building Centre.

The Centre Will cater to Saikarap and Mustoh area in particular and Shella region as a whole.

