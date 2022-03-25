Meghalaya Police officer convicted in rape case by POCSO court

Shillong, March 25: The POCSO court today heard the rape case of two minor sisters who were raped at a police station in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district in 2013 by a police officer, has decided to pass its order on the quantum of sentence on Monday.

Informing this Special public Prosecutor POCSO Court, Evalarisha Rynjah said that she pleaded for life imprisonment which is the maximum sentence along with fine.

The Court on Thursday had convicted the accused Nurul Islam for committing offences defined and punishable under POCSO Act, 2012 and also IPC Act.

Islam raped the one of the two sisters, a 14-year-old, at the Ampati police station on March 13 and also on March 14, 2013.

On March 31 the same year, he raped her 17-year-old sister too at gunpoint following which the father of the victims filed an FIR against the police officer.