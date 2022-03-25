Nengchigen residents grateful to HC for action

Tura, March 24: Residents of Nengchigen village in West Khasi Hills, along with their Nokma, Kristina Marak have expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya High Court for taking suo motu action on the issue of illegal rat-hole coal mining on community land within their village.

It was Kristina who had blown the lid off rampant illegal coal mining in the village by filing an FIR on February 14, naming as many as seven people indulging in such activities without the consent of the villagers and against the orders of the Supreme Court.

Following reports of illegal coal mining taking place in the village of Nengchigen, the High Court directed the Chief Secretary as well as the Director-General of Police to file reports on the illegalities. The case is currently being investigated and is pending in the Court.

“We are thankful to the High Court for the action they have taken till now and hope justice will be provided to us in the village. The action of the High Court has made life a little easier for us,” said Kristina.

The villagers further affirmed that no new mining attempts have been made in their village ever since the illegalities were exposed.