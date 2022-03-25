AITC on expansion spree in state

SHILLONG, March 24: Having made a grand entry into Meghalaya politics in November last year, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is now actively expanding its base in several constituencies with an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections which are due less than a year away.

AITC Meghalaya vice president, HM Shangpliang told The Shillong Times here on Thursday that the party has constituted its block units in Mawsynram, Umroi, Sohra, Ranikor and Nongstoin.

“We are forming our block unit in Pynursla on Saturday while the Sohiong block unit will be constituted on April 16,” Shangpliang said, adding that the formation of the party unit in Mawthadraishan is in progress.

On whether AITC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would visit Shillong, Shangpliang said that once the budget session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is over, the party leaders would approach the AITC Meghalaya in-charge, Manas Ranjan Bhunia to work out the future plans.

Claiming that the party has received generally positive response in Meghalaya, Shangpliang said the AITC had already identified some candidates for the Assembly elections in different blocks and the formality of selection of the candidates will be done by the respective blocks.

Meanwhile, the party resumed its efforts to establish itself in Garo Hills by organising a meeting at Raksamgre village, which is currently represented by NPP’s Benedic Marak.

The meeting was attended by Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, his brother and legislator, Zenith Sangma, former MLA and Kharkutta MDC, Cherak Momin and youth leaders Richard Marak and Rupa Marak.

Momin revealed that the meeting was convoked to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections.

Interestingly, while the AITC is claiming a positive response in the state, NPP national president and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had recently asserted that cracks have already surfaced in the AITC and some leaders have expressed their willingness to quit the party and join the ruling side.