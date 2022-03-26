3 killed in mishap at Umrangshu hydro power project

Guwahati, March 26: Three persons including two senior engineers and a worker were killed when a dam pipe exploded in Umrangshu Hydro Power Project of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in Karbi Anglong district of Assam today.

Sources said, General Manager Jayanta Saikia, Deputy General Manager Anupam Saikia and casual worker Dimaraji Johari died when a water pipe connecting the dam to the turbine of the hydro power project exploded.

Both the slain officials hail from Jorhat in eastern Assam while the casual worker was from Haflong Tinali in Dima Hasao district