Two-day All India Political Science Conference begins at USTM  

Guwahati, March 26: The 59th All India Political Science Conference & International Seminar on “Global Rise of Incredible India” begins from today at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with participation of more than 1000 distinguished guests from across the country including 13 acting and former Vice Chancellors of different universities, Professors and scholars of Political Science.

Held in the North East India for the first time, this two-day-long mega academic event is jointly organized by the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) and USTM on 26th and 27th of March.

The inaugural session of the Conference began with welcome address by Prof. Gauri Dutta Sharma, VC, USTM. Then Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, VC, Mahatma Gandhi Central University and General Secretary and Treasurer IPSA expressed his gratitude towards USTM family and Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque for hosting the conference and presented the IPSA report. Prof. Jayant K. Mohapatra, Former VC, Berhampur University and Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanata, Academic Advisor, Government of Assam delivered their speeches as Guest of Honour.

Addressing the scholarly gathering, Prof. Santishree Pandit, President of IPSA and VC, JNU, New Delhi said that educational institutions require private participation like that of USTM. “In India the concept of unity is the concept of diversity, the celebration of diversity is our cultural strength not our weakness. The rise of incredible India lies in ideas, in narratives of civilizations, the uniqueness of India as a civilization is assimilation”, she added.

The inaugural function of this prestigious conference was also addressed by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM; Prof. R. Thandavan, former President IPSA and former VC, University of Madras. After the announcement of various IPSA National Awards, Dr. M. Nazeer Hussain, the Local Organizing Secretary and HOD of Political Science, USTM delivered the vote of thanks.

The Conclave also comprises a Book Exhibition, Prof. M S Chaturvedi Memorial Lecture, Plenary on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Symposium on Amrit Mahotsava of Indian Independence as well as a Cultural Programme by USTM students showcasing the ethnic diversity of the north-eastern region.

The various parallel technical sessions in the seminar include: ‘Democratic Governance in India’ chaired by Prof. Nisar-ul-Haque, Department of Political Science, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; ‘Global Rise of India’ chaired by Prof. Jitendra Narayan, Dean, L.N. Mithila University; ‘Politica of Indian Diaspora’ chaired by Prof. Rabindra K. Satpathy, former Director, ICSSR Regional Centre, NEHU; ‘Current Debates in Indian Politics’ chaired by Prof. Bishnu Charan Choudhary, former Head, Department of Political Science, Berhampur University; ‘Post-Covid World Politics’ chaired by Prof. Manas Chakraborty, Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science, North Bengal University; ‘Regional Aspiration in National Politics’ chaired by Prof. Saroj J. Verma, former Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, Jayaprakash University; ‘Contemporary Political Economy’ chaired by Prof. Raj Kumar Kothari, Head, Department of Political Science, Diamond Harbour Women’s University, West Bengal; ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence’ chaired by Prof. Geetanjali Das, Dean, Fakir Mohan University, Odisha; ‘Challenges of Global terrorism’ chaired by Prof. P. Madurai Veeran, former Head, Anna Centre for Public Affairs, University of Madras; ‘Indian Idea of Political Thinking’ chaired by Prof. Rekha Saxena, University of Delhi; ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ chaired by Prof. R.S. Yadav, Kurukshetra University; ‘Political Dynamics of North East India’ chaired by Prof. Munmun Majumdar, Department of Political Science, NEHU.