Aus to tour SL for 10 matches in June and July

MELBOURNE, March 25: Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for a 10-match series in all formats in June and July in its first tour of the south Asian country since 2016, when the hosts won a three-Test series 3-0.

The tour will feature three Twenty20 matches, five one-dayers and the two Tests from June 7 to July 12. Colombo will host three T20s and three one-dayers with Kandy the venue for two one-dayers.

Galle will host both Test matches, from June 29-July 3 and July 8-12.

“There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage,” Cricket Australia’s chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement on Friday. (AP)